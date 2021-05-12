Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4,241,243 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $83.58 changed hands at -$2.91 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.03 Billion. BAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.89% off its 52-week high of $95.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.79, which suggests the last value was 10.52% up since then. When we look at Baxter International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Baxter International Inc. (BAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BAX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Baxter International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Although BAX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $87.92 on Friday, May 07 added 4.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BAX’s forecast low is $85 with $105 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baxter International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.89% over the past 6 months, a 13.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baxter International Inc. will rise +17.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.11 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Baxter International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $3.21 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.72 Billion and $2.83 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Baxter International Inc. earnings to increase by 37.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.22% per year.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 1.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.03% per year.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Baxter International Inc. shares while 89.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.5%. There are 1486 institutions holding the Baxter International Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 41.37 Million BAX shares worth $3.32 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.14% or 40.94 Million shares worth $3.28 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. With 14327992 shares estimated at $1.15 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 14.14 Million shares worth around $1.09 Billion.