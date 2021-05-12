Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $85 per Share

In the latest trading session, 1,133,755 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.75 changed hands at -$1.99 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.13 Billion. AXNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.51% off its 52-week high of $61.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.77, which suggests the last value was 49.22% up since then. When we look at Axonics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 488.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AXNX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Axonics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Although AXNX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $60.12 on Friday, May 07 added 15.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXNX’s forecast low is $62 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.49% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 22.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axonics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +10.38% over the past 6 months, a -26.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axonics, Inc. will rise +9.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.94 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Axonics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $48.92 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.19 Million and $35.24 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 669.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Axonics, Inc. earnings to increase by 46.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.72% of Axonics, Inc. shares while 108.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.9%. There are 245 institutions holding the Axonics, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.59% of the shares, roughly 4.86 Million AXNX shares worth $242.51 Million.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 2.53 Million shares worth $126.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 1330155 shares estimated at $68.77 Million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 2.4% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $50.24 Million.