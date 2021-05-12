Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2,802,470 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.58 changed hands at -$0.93 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.53 Billion. AXTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.67% off its 52-week high of $33.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.16, which suggests the last value was 50.4% up since then. When we look at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AXTA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Although AXTA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $34.20 on Monday, May 10 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXTA’s forecast low is $35 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.05% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 7.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +26.41% over the past 6 months, a 54.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will rise +420%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings to decrease by -51.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.7% per year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares while 102.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.98%. There are 521 institutions holding the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 23.42 Million AXTA shares worth $668.64 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 20.07 Million shares worth $573.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5945742 shares estimated at $169.75 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 5.03 Million shares worth around $143.47 Million.