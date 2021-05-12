AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,272,041 AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.48 changed hands at $0.64 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $354.18 Million. AVRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.12% off its 52-week high of $23.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.45, which suggests the last value was 12.15% up since then. When we look at AVROBIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 417.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.42 Million.

Analysts gave the AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AVRO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AVROBIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.77.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.15- on Wednesday, May 05 added 7.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 191.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVRO’s forecast low is $10 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +324.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.92% for it to hit the projected low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AVROBIO Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of AVROBIO Inc. shares while 98.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 168 institutions holding the AVROBIO Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.79% of the shares, roughly 4.51 Million AVRO shares worth $62.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 3.24 Million shares worth $45.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1731004 shares estimated at $24.77 Million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.49% of the shares, roughly 1.46 Million shares worth around $18.52 Million.