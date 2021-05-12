Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,068,994 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.4. With the company’s per share price at $13.91 changed hands at $0.67 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17 Billion. ATRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.73% off its 52-week high of $28.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.14, which suggests the last value was 48.67% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 810.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.37 on Tuesday, May 11 added 3.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 142.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATRA’s forecast low is $10 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +460.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 26.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 105.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.05%. There are 231 institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Baupost Group Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.83% of the shares, roughly 9.11 Million ATRA shares worth $178.81 Million.

Maverick Capital Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.71% or 7.32 Million shares worth $143.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2908453 shares estimated at $41.77 Million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 2.46 Million shares worth around $45.32 Million.