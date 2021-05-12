Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 487.59% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,488,799 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $27.23 changed hands at -$1.68 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $716.7 Million. ARCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -376.35% off its 52-week high of $129.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.09, which suggests the last value was 51.93% up since then. When we look at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 605Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ARCT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Although ARCT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $34.20 on Wednesday, May 05 added 20.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 229.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCT’s forecast low is $33 with $160 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +487.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -57.02% over the past 6 months, a 21.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will drop -86.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -163.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 922% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.65 Million and $3.54 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.99% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 75.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.15%. There are 205 institutions holding the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.06% of the shares, roughly 3.96 Million ARCT shares worth $171.74 Million.

Federated Hermes Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.14% or 3.45 Million shares worth $149.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 3308922 shares estimated at $136.66 Million under it, the former controlled 12.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 7.23% of the shares, roughly 1.9 Million shares worth around $137.67 Million.