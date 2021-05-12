Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 13,411,001 Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1. With the company’s per share price at $6.67 changed hands at $0.86 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.85 Million. APDN’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.73% off its 52-week high of $16.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 45.88% up since then. When we look at Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 146.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APDN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Instantly APDN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.72- on Tuesday, May 11 added 13.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 392.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 272.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 174.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APDN’s forecast low is $13 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +259.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 94.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.23% over the past 6 months, a 71.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. will rise +72.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 440.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 65.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.47% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares while 25.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.71%. There are 25 institutions holding the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 157.6 Thousand APDN shares worth $803.74 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 87.32 Thousand shares worth $445.33 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 90984 shares estimated at $464.02 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 63.91 Thousand shares worth around $325.96 Thousand.