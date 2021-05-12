Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,895,031 Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $83.39 changed hands at -$2.45 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.3 Billion. AEE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.21% off its 52-week high of $86.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.33, which suggests the last value was 20.46% up since then. When we look at Ameren Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 Million.

Analysts gave the Ameren Corporation (AEE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AEE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ameren Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) trade information

Although AEE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $86.78 on Monday, May 10 added 3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEE’s forecast low is $81 with $94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ameren Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +1.88% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ameren Corporation will rise +27.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.54 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ameren Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.47 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.44 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Ameren Corporation earnings to increase by 4.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.5% per year.

AEE Dividends

Ameren Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 2.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.2. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.84% per year.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Ameren Corporation shares while 76.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.32%. There are 828 institutions holding the Ameren Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.48% of the shares, roughly 31.88 Million AEE shares worth $2.49 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.99% or 28.07 Million shares worth $2.19 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9125495 shares estimated at $712.34 Million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 6.95 Million shares worth around $542.77 Million.