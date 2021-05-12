Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,750,666 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.42 changed hands at $0.71 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $776.25 Million. AGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.81% off its 52-week high of $18.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.79, which suggests the last value was 13.12% up since then. When we look at Altimeter Growth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 197.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.86 Million.

Analysts gave the Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Altimeter Growth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Altimeter Growth Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Altimeter Growth Corp. shares while 24.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.92%. There are 35 institutions holding the Altimeter Growth Corp. stock share, with JS Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million AGC shares worth $32.15 Million.

Clearlake Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5% or 2.5 Million shares worth $32.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF. With 18881 shares estimated at $220.91 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 18Thousand shares worth around $210.56 Thousand.