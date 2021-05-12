AGRX Stock: More Upside for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)?

In the last trading session, 2,201,411 Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.39 Million. AGRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -192.48% off its 52-week high of $3.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 3.76% up since then. When we look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGRX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Although AGRX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.69 on Wednesday, May 05 added 21.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 366.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGRX’s forecast low is $6 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +426.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 351.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agile Therapeutics Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -54.45% over the past 6 months, a -11.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agile Therapeutics Inc. will drop -50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3542.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Agile Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares while 49.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.52%. There are 107 institutions holding the Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.04% of the shares, roughly 15.92 Million AGRX shares worth $45.69 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.8% or 5.12 Million shares worth $14.7 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. With 2763477 shares estimated at $7.93 Million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.97 Million shares worth around $5.65 Million.