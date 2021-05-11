Will New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

Analysts gave the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NYMT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NYMT’s forecast low is $4 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.65% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -5.88% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.6% over the past 6 months, a 170.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will rise +107%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -53.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28%. The 2021 estimates are for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.59% per year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 55.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.64%. There are 292 institutions holding the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.74% of the shares, roughly 67.27 Million NYMT shares worth $248.24 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 23.44 Million shares worth $86.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25193994 shares estimated at $112.62 Million under it, the former controlled 6.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 10.75 Million shares worth around $39.67 Million.