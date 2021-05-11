Will Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4,430,193 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.65 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.29 Billion. LYG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.13% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 55.85% up since then. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended LYG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.68- on Monday, May 10 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 820.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 130.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYG’s forecast low is $2.23 with $3.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10%. The 2021 estimates are for Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings to decrease by -64.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.3% per year.

LYG Dividends

The 1.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares while 1.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.44%. There are 250 institutions holding the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 42.54 Million LYG shares worth $83.38 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 29.26 Million shares worth $57.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.