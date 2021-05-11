Will eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,935,655 eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $25.85 changed hands at -$2.33 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.74 Billion. EXPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.16% off its 52-week high of $90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.74, which suggests the last value was 85.53% up since then. When we look at eXp World Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Analysts gave the eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Although EXPI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.69 on Tuesday, May 04 added 20.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61, meaning bulls need an upside of 135.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXPI’s forecast low is $60 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +139.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 132.11% for it to hit the projected low.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.6%. The 2021 estimates are for eXp World Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 369.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.23% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares while 21.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.06%. There are 272 institutions holding the eXp World Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.43% of the shares, roughly 8.19 Million EXPI shares worth $258.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 3.78 Million shares worth $119.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2448792 shares estimated at $130.51 Million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.9% of the shares, roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $55.74 Million.