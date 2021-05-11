United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch UAMY stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 1,488,512 United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.77 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.88 Million. UAMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -232.47% off its 52-week high of $2.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at United States Antimony Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.36 Million.

Analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UAMY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) trade information

Although UAMY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.909 on Thursday, May 06 added 13.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UAMY’s forecast low is $0.6 with $0.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.08% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -22.08% for it to hit the projected low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28%. The 2021 estimates are for United States Antimony Corporation earnings to increase by 14.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.28% of United States Antimony Corporation shares while 3.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.35%. There are 37 institutions holding the United States Antimony Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.78% of the shares, roughly 805.99 Thousand UAMY shares worth $420.73 Thousand.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 678.72 Thousand shares worth $354.29 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 409122 shares estimated at $213.56 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 352.09 Thousand shares worth around $183.79 Thousand.