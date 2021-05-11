UFS Stock: More Upside for Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)?

In the latest trading session, 4,900,415 Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $54.01 changing hands around $6.63 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.73 Billion. UFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.74% off its 52-week high of $54.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.66, which suggests the last value was 65.45% up since then. When we look at Domtar Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 733.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 785.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Domtar Corporation (UFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended UFS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Domtar Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) trade information

Instantly UFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $54.19 on Tuesday, May 11 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) is 0.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UFS’s forecast low is $37.5 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.09% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -30.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Domtar Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +80.29% over the past 6 months, a 17400% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Domtar Corporation will rise +213.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 333.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Domtar Corporation earnings to decrease by -291.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Domtar Corporation shares while 107.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.23%. There are 342 institutions holding the Domtar Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.14% of the shares, roughly 7.11 Million UFS shares worth $262.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 5.36 Million shares worth $169.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1565341 shares estimated at $49.54 Million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $55.04 Million.