The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 10,072,967 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $25.8 changed hands at $0.69 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.59 Billion. WU’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.7% off its 52-week high of $25.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.56, which suggests the last value was 31.94% up since then. When we look at The Western Union Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 Million.

Analysts gave the The Western Union Company (WU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended WU as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Western Union Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Instantly WU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.98 on Monday, May 10 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WU’s forecast low is $21 with $32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.6% for it to hit the projected low.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that The Western Union Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.32 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2%. The 2021 estimates are for The Western Union Company earnings to decrease by -27%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.34% per year.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The 3.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 3.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.63% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of The Western Union Company shares while 105.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.39%. There are 873 institutions holding the The Western Union Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 48.87 Million WU shares worth $1.07 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.65% or 47.79 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14144698 shares estimated at $348.81 Million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 11.63 Million shares worth around $255.23 Million.