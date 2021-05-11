The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4,426,070 The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.31 changed hands at -$2.49 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84 Billion. REAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.79% off its 52-week high of $30.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.04, which suggests the last value was 65.34% up since then. When we look at The RealReal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

Analysts gave the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended REAL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The RealReal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Although REAL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.11 on Wednesday, May 05 added 19.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REAL’s forecast low is $25 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.09% for it to hit the projected low.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $95.91 Million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that The RealReal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $96.68 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $81.34 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for The RealReal Inc. earnings to increase by 6.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.6% per year.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.97% of The RealReal Inc. shares while 91.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.99%. There are 261 institutions holding the The RealReal Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 10.12 Million REAL shares worth $197.84 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Woodson Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.2% or 5.57 Million shares worth $108.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 3238466 shares estimated at $82.71 Million under it, the former controlled 3.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 2.7 Million shares worth around $61.1 Million.