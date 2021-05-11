The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,051,278 The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $25 changed hands at $0.65 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.45 Billion. TBBK’s last price was a discount, traded about -2% off its 52-week high of $25.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.29, which suggests the last value was 78.84% up since then. When we look at The Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 513.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.44 Million.

Analysts gave the The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TBBK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

Instantly TBBK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.50 on Monday, May 10 added 1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TBBK’s forecast low is $24 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4% for it to hit the projected low.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +152.02% over the past 6 months, a 26.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Bancorp Inc. will rise +17.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.9%. The 2021 estimates are for The Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 54.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.99% of The Bancorp Inc. shares while 99.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.15%. There are 227 institutions holding the The Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Frontier Capital Management Company LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.3% of the shares, roughly 5.39 Million TBBK shares worth $73.53 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.66% or 4.44 Million shares worth $60.61 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1798791 shares estimated at $30.17 Million under it, the former controlled 3.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 1.32 Million shares worth around $17.99 Million.