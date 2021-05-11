Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 3,157,262 Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.8. With the company’s per share price at $4.97 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.71 Billion. TEF’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.49% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.22, which suggests the last value was 35.21% up since then. When we look at Telefonica S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Telefonica S.A. (TEF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended TEF as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Telefonica S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) trade information

Instantly TEF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.03- on Monday, May 10 added 1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEF’s forecast low is $3.63 with $10.87 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +118.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -26.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Telefonica S.A. earnings to increase by 51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13% per year.

TEF Dividends

The 9.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 9.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.31% per year.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Telefonica S.A. shares while 0.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.98%. There are 202 institutions holding the Telefonica S.A. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 21.58 Million TEF shares worth $87.19 Million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 5.36 Million shares worth $21.63 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Wireless and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The). With 722737 shares estimated at $3.14 Million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 563.74 Thousand shares worth around $2.55 Million.