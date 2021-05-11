Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,596,891 Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.05 changed hands at $0.47 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.02 Billion. TTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.59% off its 52-week high of $23.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.29, which suggests the last value was 79.62% up since then. When we look at Tata Motors Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Tata Motors Limited (TTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TTM as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Tata Motors Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Instantly TTM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.23 on Monday, May 10 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTM’s forecast low is $10.96 with $31.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -47.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.23%. The 2021 estimates are for Tata Motors Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.9% per year.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Tata Motors Limited shares while 5.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.6%. There are 217 institutions holding the Tata Motors Limited stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 6.85 Million TTM shares worth $86.31 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 2.97 Million shares worth $37.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF. With 991115 shares estimated at $17.65 Million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 887.52 Thousand shares worth around $18.45 Million.