Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2,649,941 Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.5 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.88 Million. SYN’s current price is a discount, trading about -240% off its 52-week high of $1.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 50% up since then. When we look at Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SYN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Instantly SYN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.52 on Friday, May 07 added 4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 276% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYN’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +400% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 150% for it to hit the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Synthetic Biologics, Inc. earnings to increase by 32.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.77% of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares while 1.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.56%. There are 31 institutions holding the Synthetic Biologics, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 1.24 Million SYN shares worth $474.05 Thousand.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 127.7 Thousand shares worth $87.12 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. With 74300 shares estimated at $28.46 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 35Thousand shares worth around $23.57 Thousand.