Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,745,325 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.31 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.86 Million. MITO’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.95% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 9.16% up since then. When we look at Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 91.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 433.35 Million.

Analysts gave the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MITO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Although MITO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.45 on Thursday, May 06 added 46.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 239.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 129.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MITO’s forecast low is $2 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +205.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings to increase by 40.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares while 10.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.57%. There are 15 institutions holding the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.02% of the shares, roughly 568.16 Thousand MITO shares worth $849.41 Thousand.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 175Thousand shares worth $261.62 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.