Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 455.56% Gain

In the last trading session, 7,348,161 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.63 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.69 Million. STAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -430.16% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STAF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Instantly STAF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.678 on Monday, May 10 added 7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 109.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 455.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STAF’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +455.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -44.69% over the past 6 months, a 114.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. will rise +91.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.87 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $57.43 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $66.26 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -193.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares while 7.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.06%. There are 10 institutions holding the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.6% of the shares, roughly 236.73 Thousand STAF shares worth $159.1 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 101.9 Thousand shares worth $68.48 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 32301 shares estimated at $29.32 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 31.04 Thousand shares worth around $20.86 Thousand.