SQBG Stock: More Upside for Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)?

In the latest trading session, 6,139,500 Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.81 changing hands around $3.14 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.35 Million. SQBG’s current price is a discount, trading about -216.08% off its 52-week high of $40.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 67.68% up since then. When we look at Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SQBG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Instantly SQBG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.45 on Wednesday, May 05 added 20.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is -0.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SQBG’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.32% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -6.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.64%. The 2021 estimates are for Sequential Brands Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -152.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.7% of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. shares while 24.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.12%. There are 20 institutions holding the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. stock share, with Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 61.19 Thousand SQBG shares worth $878.13 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.39% or 56.09 Thousand shares worth $804.89 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 33796 shares estimated at $549.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 33.38 Thousand shares worth around $479.03 Thousand.