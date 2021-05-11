Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,409,032 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.26. With the company’s per share price at $26.92 changed hands at $1.11 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.18 Billion. SFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.35% off its 52-week high of $28.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.11, which suggests the last value was 32.73% up since then. When we look at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SFM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

Instantly SFM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $27.14 on Monday, May 10 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.56, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SFM’s forecast low is $18 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.97% over the past 6 months, a -24.1% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. will drop -23.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.63 Billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.63 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.65 Billion and $1.6 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. earnings to increase by 94.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.9% per year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares while 105.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.02%. There are 488 institutions holding the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.23% of the shares, roughly 12.09 Million SFM shares worth $242.96 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 10.37 Million shares worth $208.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3315106 shares estimated at $66.63 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.18 Million shares worth around $84.72 Million.