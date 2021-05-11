Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 2,246,295 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.1 changed hands at -$2.25 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.01 Billion. LUV’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.19% off its 52-week high of $62.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.47, which suggests the last value was 61.98% up since then. When we look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LUV as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.54.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Although LUV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $62.34 on Monday, May 10 added 4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LUV’s forecast low is $63 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.36% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 6.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwest Airlines Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.45% over the past 6 months, a 75.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwest Airlines Co. will rise +79.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.75 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Southwest Airlines Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.44 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.01 Billion and $1.79 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 272.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 147.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Southwest Airlines Co. earnings to decrease by -229.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 77.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.09%. There are 1294 institutions holding the Southwest Airlines Co. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.03% of the shares, roughly 65.21 Million LUV shares worth $3.04 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.72% or 51.59 Million shares worth $2.4 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 32955856 shares estimated at $1.54 Billion under it, the former controlled 5.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 16.69 Million shares worth around $778.12 Million.