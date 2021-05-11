Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 2,210,078 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $122.07 changed hands at -$4.68 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.02 Billion. SPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.56% off its 52-week high of $123.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.25, which suggests the last value was 61.29% up since then. When we look at Simon Property Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

Analysts gave the Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended SPG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Simon Property Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) trade information

Although SPG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $128.2 on Monday, May 10 added 5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPG’s forecast low is $85 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -30.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Simon Property Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +99.7% over the past 6 months, a 6.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Simon Property Group, Inc. will drop -32.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Simon Property Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.14 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 Billion and $1.14 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Simon Property Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.6% per year.

SPG Dividends

Simon Property Group, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The 4.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.2. It is important to note, however, that the 4.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.52% per year.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 91.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.74%. There are 1171 institutions holding the Simon Property Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.95% of the shares, roughly 45.79 Million SPG shares worth $3.9 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.85% or 35.61 Million shares worth $3.04 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14523445 shares estimated at $1.35 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 9.17 Million shares worth around $781.74 Million.