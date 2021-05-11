Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 773,982 Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.42 changed hands at $0.64 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.9 Billion. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.69% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.66, which suggests the last value was 5.98% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $31 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings to increase by 39.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.72% per year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares while 68.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.19%. There are 73 institutions holding the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 127.03 Thousand SHLS shares worth $4.42 Million.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 32.59 Thousand shares worth $1.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 3117344 shares estimated at $108.42 Million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.1 Million shares worth around $68.35 Million.