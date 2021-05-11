SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 1,647,026 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.77 changed hands at -$2.52 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.88 Billion. SAIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.67% off its 52-week high of $64.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.91, which suggests the last value was 66.7% up since then. When we look at SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts gave the SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SAIL as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

Although SAIL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $48.48 on Wednesday, May 05 added 13.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAIL’s forecast low is $56 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.53% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 34.07% for it to hit the projected low.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.44% over the past 6 months, a -104.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.19 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $98.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75.44 Million and $92.46 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.6%. The 2021 estimates are for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.35% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 107.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.97%. There are 389 institutions holding the SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.63% of the shares, roughly 10.7 Million SAIL shares worth $569.59 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 8.45 Million shares worth $450.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2468441 shares estimated at $125Million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $130.08 Million.