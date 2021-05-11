RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 3,118,033 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.94 changed hands at -$1.1 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.61 Billion. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -252.11% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.89, which suggests the last value was 20.62% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.4 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -365.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 2.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.64%. There are 65 institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with WT Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 1.69 Million RLX shares worth $17.51 Million.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 230.96 Thousand shares worth $2.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. With 1394800 shares estimated at $24.42 Million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 1.21 Million shares worth around $27.14 Million.