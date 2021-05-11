RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 3,118,033 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.94 changed hands at -$1.1 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.61 Billion. RLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -252.11% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.89, which suggests the last value was 20.62% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.4 Million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -365.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 2.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.64%. There are 65 institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with WT Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 1.69 Million RLX shares worth $17.51 Million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 230.96 Thousand shares worth $2.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. With 1394800 shares estimated at $24.42 Million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 1.21 Million shares worth around $27.14 Million.