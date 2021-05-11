Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3,124,884 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.98 changed hands at -$5.04 or -0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.9 Billion. RXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.72% off its 52-week high of $25.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.25, which suggests the last value was 19.65% up since then. When we look at Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RXT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Although RXT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.33 on Friday, May 07 added 22.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RXT’s forecast low is $23 with $28.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.16% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 21.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Rackspace Technology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -166.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.56% per year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Rackspace Technology, Inc. shares while 103.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.24%. There are 197 institutions holding the Rackspace Technology, Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 62.86% of the shares, roughly 129.61 Million RXT shares worth $2.47 Billion.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 12Million shares worth $228.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. With 10759716 shares estimated at $255.87 Million under it, the former controlled 5.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $28.18 Million.