Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $12 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,101,306 Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $141.8 Million. PROG’s last price was a discount, traded about -577.45% off its 52-week high of $15.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 0.43% up since then. When we look at Progenity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 278.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Progenity Inc. (PROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PROG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Progenity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Although PROG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.35- on Tuesday, May 04 added 29.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.3% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is -0.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 240.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PROG’s forecast low is $4 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +410.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 70.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Progenity Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.42% of Progenity Inc. shares while 62.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.22%. There are 65 institutions holding the Progenity Inc. stock share, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 44.8% of the shares, roughly 27.03 Million PROG shares worth $143.54 Million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.84% or 6.54 Million shares worth $34.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 328145 shares estimated at $1.74 Million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 310.4 Thousand shares worth around $1.48 Million.