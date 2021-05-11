PLIN Stock: More Upside for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)?

In the latest trading session, 8,766,582 China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.87 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.69 Million. PLIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -187.36% off its 52-week high of $2.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 28.74% up since then. When we look at China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 403.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Analysts gave the China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Instantly PLIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.87 on Tuesday, May 11 added 3.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 305.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 194.89 days.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -157.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.77% of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares while 0.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.41%. There are 5 institutions holding the China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.1% of the shares, roughly 30.16 Thousand PLIN shares worth $28.77 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 26.22 Thousand shares worth $25.02 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.