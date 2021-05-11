Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3,056,502 Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $154.85 changed hands at -$12.73 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.66 Billion. PXD’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.45% off its 52-week high of $169.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $67, which suggests the last value was 56.73% up since then. When we look at Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 Million.

Analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PXD as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Although PXD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $175.3 on Monday, May 10 added 11.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $195.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PXD’s forecast low is $157 with $245 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.22% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 1.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pioneer Natural Resources Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +110.58% over the past 6 months, a 500% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources Company will rise +743.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1658.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 129.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.39 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $600Million and $922Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 207.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 159.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Pioneer Natural Resources Company earnings to decrease by -126.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 75.17% per year.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The 1.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.6% per year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares while 73.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.49%. There are 1050 institutions holding the Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 21.15 Million PXD shares worth $2.41 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 17.86 Million shares worth $2.03 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7308580 shares estimated at $1.16 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 5.72 Million shares worth around $651.38 Million.