Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $31 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,719,756 Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.63 changed hands at $0.81 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.44 Billion. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.19% off its 52-week high of $31.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.86, which suggests the last value was 27.49% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 Million.

Analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WOOF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WOOF’s forecast low is $22 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings to increase by 61.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.7% per year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.99% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares while 13.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.72%. There are 51 institutions holding the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock share, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 648.72 Thousand WOOF shares worth $14.38 Million.

Emerald Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 645.82 Thousand shares worth $14.31 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 1460753 shares estimated at $32.37 Million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.32 Million shares worth around $26.3 Million.