Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,059,057 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $15.52 changed hands at -$1.64 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $528.42 Million. PERI’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.47% off its 52-week high of $28.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.21, which suggests the last value was 72.87% up since then. When we look at Perion Network Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 617.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PERI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Perion Network Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Although PERI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.67 on Tuesday, May 04 added 12.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 371.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 222.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PERI’s forecast low is $19 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +125.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Perion Network Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +107.76% over the past 6 months, a 0% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Perion Network Ltd. will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Perion Network Ltd. earnings to decrease by -27.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.15% of Perion Network Ltd. shares while 39.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.85%. There are 90 institutions holding the Perion Network Ltd. stock share, with Private Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 2.26 Million PERI shares worth $28.8 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.92% or 2.01 Million shares worth $25.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 888078 shares estimated at $12.89 Million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 354.09 Thousand shares worth around $6.33 Million.