PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 66.92% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,087,592 PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $58.11 changed hands at $1.07 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.89 Billion. PFSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.16% off its 52-week high of $70.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.19, which suggests the last value was 65.26% up since then. When we look at PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 970.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 984.21 Million.

Analysts gave the PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PFSI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.74.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) trade information

Instantly PFSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $61.03 on Wednesday, May 05 added 4.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFSI’s forecast low is $63 with $97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +66.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.42% for it to hit the projected low.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PennyMac Financial Services Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.38% over the past 6 months, a -8.6% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. will rise +53.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $943.64 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $721.83 Million and $661.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 102.1%. The 2021 estimates are for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. earnings to increase by 327.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.73% per year.

PFSI Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 1.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.44% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares while 57.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.58%. There are 349 institutions holding the PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 5.45 Million PFSI shares worth $357.7 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 4.06 Million shares worth $266.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2008994 shares estimated at $131.83 Million under it, the former controlled 3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.23 Million shares worth around $80.74 Million.