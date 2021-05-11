Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 10,779,566 Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.87 changed hands at -$1.7 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.45 Billion. PSFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.87% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 19.12% up since then. When we look at Paysafe Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSFE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Paysafe Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Although PSFE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.95 on Monday, May 10 added 14.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSFE’s forecast low is $17 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.07% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 43.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Paysafe Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Paysafe Limited shares while 38.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.96%. There are 153 institutions holding the Paysafe Limited stock share, with Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.69% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million PSFE shares worth $13.63 Million.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 317Thousand shares worth $4.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund. With 78303 shares estimated at $1.06 Million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 59Thousand shares worth around $796.5 Thousand.