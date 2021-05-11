PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,262,845 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.88 changed hands at -$1.47 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.29 Billion. PAGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.69% off its 52-week high of $62.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.27, which suggests the last value was 52.86% up since then. When we look at PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Analysts gave the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PAGS as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Although PAGS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $44.19 on Friday, May 07 added 7.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.92 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -2.93% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will drop -13.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $362.66 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $396.48 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $275.47 Million and $241.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 102.8%. The 2021 estimates are for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings to decrease by -5.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.28% per year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares while 112.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.44%. There are 361 institutions holding the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.46% of the shares, roughly 29.14 Million PAGS shares worth $1.66 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.09% or 20.33 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 29074421 shares estimated at $1.35 Billion under it, the former controlled 14.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 7.31% of the shares, roughly 14.73 Million shares worth around $681.93 Million.