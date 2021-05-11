OCGN Stock: More Upside for Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)?

In the last trading session, 118,000,000 Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.51. With the company’s per share price at $10.17 changed hands at $0.98 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.91 Billion. OCGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.56% off its 52-week high of $18.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 98.33% up since then. When we look at Ocugen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OCGN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ocugen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.84 on Tuesday, May 04 added 26.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCGN’s forecast low is $8 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocugen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3444.79% over the past 6 months, a 667.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocugen Inc. will rise +800%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 294.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1051807% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Ocugen Inc. earnings to increase by 79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of Ocugen Inc. shares while 7.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.79%. There are 65 institutions holding the Ocugen Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 9.07 Million OCGN shares worth $16.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 2.23 Million shares worth $4.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 6637849 shares estimated at $12.15 Million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 4.92 Million shares worth around $33.37 Million.