NTRA Stock: More Upside for Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)?

In the last trading session, 1,431,661 Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $90.59 changed hands at -$11.24 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.94 Billion. NTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.4% off its 52-week high of $127.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.3, which suggests the last value was 68.76% up since then. When we look at Natera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Natera Inc. (NTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NTRA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Natera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.02.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Although NTRA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $108.7 on Wednesday, May 05 added 16.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTRA’s forecast low is $115 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Natera Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.59% over the past 6 months, a -49.3% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Natera Inc. will drop -126.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Natera Inc. earnings to decrease by -58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of Natera Inc. shares while 99.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.66%. There are 445 institutions holding the Natera Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 7.4 Million NTRA shares worth $736.59 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 6.24 Million shares worth $620.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3849750 shares estimated at $410.54 Million under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.16 Million shares worth around $215.44 Million.