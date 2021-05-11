NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 26.82% Gain

In the last trading session, 2,141,964 NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $48.89 changed hands at $1.06 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.4 Billion. NCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.27% off its 52-week high of $50. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.18, which suggests the last value was 68.95% up since then. When we look at NCR Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 923.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Analysts gave the NCR Corporation (NCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NCR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NCR Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) trade information

Instantly NCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $50.00 on Monday, May 10 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCR’s forecast low is $47 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.87% for it to hit the projected low.

NCR Corporation (NCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NCR Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +127.4% over the past 6 months, a 57.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NCR Corporation will rise +129.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.7%. The 2021 estimates are for NCR Corporation earnings to decrease by -108.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4% per year.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.61% of NCR Corporation shares while 94.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.61%. There are 489 institutions holding the NCR Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.08% of the shares, roughly 11.82 Million NCR shares worth $444.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 10.44 Million shares worth $392.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4903900 shares estimated at $170.46 Million under it, the former controlled 3.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 3.61 Million shares worth around $135.79 Million.