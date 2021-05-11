National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1,310,337 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.64 changed hands at -$2.1 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.28 Billion. NSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.89% off its 52-week high of $44.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.91, which suggests the last value was 45.21% up since then. When we look at National Storage Affiliates Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 767.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 407.44 Million.

Analysts gave the National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NSA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) trade information

Although NSA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $46.28 on Monday, May 10 added 6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NSA’s forecast low is $39 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.03% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -10.63% for it to hit the projected low.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Storage Affiliates Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.08% over the past 6 months, a 9.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust will rise +233.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 110% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.2%. The 2021 estimates are for National Storage Affiliates Trust earnings to increase by 467.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11% per year.

NSA Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 3.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 3.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.96% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.48% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares while 84.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.88%. There are 337 institutions holding the National Storage Affiliates Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.11% of the shares, roughly 11.36 Million NSA shares worth $409.23 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.62% or 9.49 Million shares worth $341.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 4280786 shares estimated at $170.93 Million under it, the former controlled 5.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.09% of the shares, roughly 3.07 Million shares worth around $112.29 Million.