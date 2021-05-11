Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

Analysts gave the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MNMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNMD’s forecast low is $4.1 with $4.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.41% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 40.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.56% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares while 0.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.61%. There are 9 institutions holding the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock share, with tru Independence LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 112.69 Thousand MNMD shares worth $343.71 Thousand.

Gofen & Glossberg LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 72.5 Thousand shares worth $202.24 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.