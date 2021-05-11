Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,858,473 Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $83.06 changed hands at $3.1 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.16 Billion. LYV’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.93% off its 52-week high of $94.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.25, which suggests the last value was 57.56% up since then. When we look at Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended LYV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Instantly LYV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $85.34 on Monday, May 10 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYV’s forecast low is $65 with $110 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.19% over the past 6 months, a 56.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. will drop -64.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 202.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $291.79 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $673.26 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.37 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -78.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 58.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.85% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares while 76.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.92%. There are 715 institutions holding the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 15.05 Million LYV shares worth $1.11 Billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 12.57 Million shares worth $923.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. With 5581558 shares estimated at $370.89 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund held about 2.5% of the shares, roughly 5.47 Million shares worth around $363.44 Million.