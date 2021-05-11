Let’s Jump into the Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,291,282 Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $88.21 changed hands at -$7.76 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.69 Billion. UPST’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.8% off its 52-week high of $165.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.61, which suggests the last value was 74.37% up since then. When we look at Upstart Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended UPST as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UPST’s forecast low is $81 with $143 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Upstart Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 126.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.55% of Upstart Holdings Inc. shares while 58.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.19%. There are 111 institutions holding the Upstart Holdings Inc. stock share, with Third Point, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.11% of the shares, roughly 13.38 Million UPST shares worth $545.28 Million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.1% or 5.25 Million shares worth $213.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 571483 shares estimated at $35.54 Million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 552.47 Thousand shares worth around $71.19 Million.