Let’s Jump into the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1,067,550 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.4 Million. PHIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -174.58% off its 52-week high of $6.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 30.51% up since then. When we look at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 476.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PHIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Although PHIO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.5%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.85- on Friday, May 07 added 17.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 627.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 479.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PHIO’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.49% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 69.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings to increase by 90.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares while 8.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.84%. There are 17 institutions holding the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 101.4 Thousand PHIO shares worth $272.77 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 73.49 Thousand shares worth $197.69 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 73490 shares estimated at $197.69 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 20.15 Thousand shares worth around $57.63 Thousand.