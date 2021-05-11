Let’s Jump into the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Stock Forecast – Marketing Sentinel

Let’s Jump into the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 2,791,784 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.17 changed hands at -$1.73 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $567.27 Million. MUDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.53% off its 52-week high of $18.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.69, which suggests the last value was 31.62% up since then. When we look at Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MUDS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II shares while 26.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.23%. There are 8 institutions holding the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II stock share, with Deltec Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 100Thousand MUDS shares worth $981Thousand.

Mizuho Securities USA LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 99.7 Thousand shares worth $978.06 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

