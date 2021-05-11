Let’s Jump into the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,727,800 Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $4.77 changed hands at -$0.49 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.6 Million. KNDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -265.83% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 47.38% up since then. When we look at Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KNDI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Although KNDI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.60- on Tuesday, May 04 added 14.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 151.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNDI’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +151.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 151.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21%. The 2021 estimates are for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.22% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares while 19.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.62%. There are 93 institutions holding the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 6.04 Million KNDI shares worth $41.66 Million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 1.09 Million shares worth $7.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. With 6321957 shares estimated at $39.51 Million under it, the former controlled 8.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 474.31 Thousand shares worth around $2.96 Million.