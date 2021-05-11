Let’s Jump into the Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,795,302 Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.9. With the company’s per share price at $4.58 changed hands at $0.82 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $151.76 Million. EXTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.87% off its 52-week high of $8.925. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.23, which suggests the last value was 29.48% up since then. When we look at Exterran Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 709.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 562.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Exterran Corporation (EXTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EXTN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Exterran Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Instantly EXTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.67- on Monday, May 10 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 121.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXTN’s forecast low is $9 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +140.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 96.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exterran Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +19.27% over the past 6 months, a -11.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 35.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exterran Corporation will rise +16.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Exterran Corporation earnings to increase by 16.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.52% of Exterran Corporation shares while 80.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.82%. There are 151 institutions holding the Exterran Corporation stock share, with Chai Trust Co LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 21.6% of the shares, roughly 7.16 Million EXTN shares worth $31.64 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.24% or 4.39 Million shares worth $19.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 844831 shares estimated at $3.65 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 708.31 Thousand shares worth around $3.13 Million.